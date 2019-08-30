Could you draw the Union Jack?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How much do these Brits know about the UK?

We invited 12 British citizens, six UK-born, and six newly-made to the Old Court Room in Wakefield Town for a test of all things British.

Becoming British is one of the most arduous and expensive citizenship processes in the world, and the Home Office is currently reviewing the process.

Home Editor Mark Easton reports.

  • 30 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Brexit and calling another country home