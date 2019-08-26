'So healing': Fans on Ariana's Manchester return
Video

Ariana Grande fans react to Manchester Pride show

Ariana Grande has returned to Manchester for the first time since the benefit concert for the victims of the 2017 terror attack.

Twenty-two people died in a bombing at the US singer's Manchester Arena gig on 22 May 2017.

Many of the fans who were at the attack turned up for Grande's Manchester Pride concert on Sunday evening.

  • 26 Aug 2019
