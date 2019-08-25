Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BA passenger tried calling 'more than 200 times'
One BA customer says his honeymoon flight has been cancelled because of the upcoming strike - but he hasn't been able to speak to anyone from the airline.
Ben Pywell, from London, says he has tried calling BA more than 200 times.
-
25 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window