What is accessible fashion?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does the fashion industry cater for disabled people?
Last year Chloe Ball-Hopkins made a jumpsuit with the clothing shop ASOS.
It was designed with wheelchair users in mind, but anyone could wear it.
It’s an example of accessible fashion and 12 months on from the launch of her jumpsuit, Chloe has been to find out if other brands have followed suit.
You can listen to Chloe’s story on the BBC Sound podcast, The Next Episode.
-
26 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window