What is accessible fashion?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Does the fashion industry cater for disabled people?

Last year Chloe Ball-Hopkins made a jumpsuit with the clothing shop ASOS.

It was designed with wheelchair users in mind, but anyone could wear it.

It’s an example of accessible fashion and 12 months on from the launch of her jumpsuit, Chloe has been to find out if other brands have followed suit.

You can listen to Chloe’s story on the BBC Sound podcast, The Next Episode.

  • 26 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Katie: 11-year-old with cerebral palsy who walked in fashion week