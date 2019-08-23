Tower block fire near Grenfell site
Video

A witness filmed smoke coming from a flat in the tower block in Notting Hill

A fire in a high-rise flat metres from the site of the Grenfell Tower disaster has been tackled by firefighters.

Witnesses reported smoke coming from a flat in the tower block in Notting Hill, according to the London Fire Brigade.

