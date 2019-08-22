The trials and tribulations of a British cabbage farmer
Barrie Reynolds farms cabbage and cauliflower on his 70-acre farm in Cornwall.

He gave the BBC a glimpse into what it's like running the business.

Filmed, Edited and Produced by Rachel Price

  • 22 Aug 2019
