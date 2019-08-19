Footage appears to show Prince Andrew in Epstein's home

Video

The Mail on Sunday obtained footage apparently showing Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in Manhattan. The video is reportedly from 2010, two years after Epstein's first conviction.

A Buckingham Palace statement, released after the footage was published, said: "The Duke of York has been appalled by the recent reports of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes.

"His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent."

Epstein, 66, took his own life in a jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in New York.

