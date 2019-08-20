When an ethical vegan met a sheep farmer...

Video

For the world’s shepherds, shearing sheep is a vital part of caring for their flock. Many vegans however, consider the practice cruel and harmful to animals.

In early 2019, an online clothing retailer temporarily stopped selling woollen products and farmers were furious.

So who’s right? BBC reporter and former farmer, Gareth Barlow, took 'ethical vegan' Kirsch Bowker to meet sheep farmer Gareth Wyn Jones to hear both sides of the debate.

Ethical vegans try to avoid using any form of animal product, such as wearing clothes made from wool or leather.

Video journalist: Alex Dackevych.