“It’s a lifestyle that suits us.”
Philip and Caroline Welch are married but have never lived together

The couple have been married for 10 years and together for twenty-five, but Philip lives in Somerset while Caroline lives in Bristol.

Speaking on 5 Live Breakfast, they said that seeing each other only at weekends and once through the week helps keep “the special feeling in the relationship” when they do meet up.

This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on Saturday 17th August 2019.

  • 17 Aug 2019
