Long watch: Life on a Northumberland sheep farm

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northumberland sheep farm: Focus on Farming
Around the world the price of wool has been falling, and some British farmers say it’s been difficult to make a profit.
So why do so many stay in the business? Jamie, Andrew and Angus Murray farm sheep on 2000 hectares at Sewingshields Farm in Northumberland. They show us the work involved on a typical day at shearing time, and discuss how the industry has changed over the years.
For more Focus on Farming content, visit our web page at www.bbc.co.uk/focusonfarming
Filmed, Edited and Produced by Rachel Price
-
18 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window