'Robot milking saved my dairy farm'

Video

For many dairy farmers in the UK, milking involves getting up before dawn to take the cows from the paddock and into the milking shed – a process that often has to be done again in the afternoon.

But on Neale Sadler’s farm in the Midlands they have relied on robots to do the milking for the past 13 years.

He shows how his unconventional dairy farm works.

