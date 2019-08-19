Focus on Farming - Dairy Farm Live

Video

Watch this live webstream - from 0600 to 1800 on Monday 19 August, to see daily life on a conventional English dairy farm. Depending on the time of day, you might see the cows lining up to be milked, the nursery barn housing newborn calves, or a paddock where pregnant cows are kept while they wait to give birth.

For more Focus on Farming content, visit our web page at www.bbc.co.uk/focusonfarming