PM pays tribute to killed police officer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson pays tribute to police officer killed

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to PC Andrew Harper who was killed while attending a reported burglary.

PC Harper, of Thames Valley Police, died at about 23.30 BST on Thursday in Berkshire.

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the police officer. The force said the males were aged between 13 and 30.

  • 16 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Police officer killed while on duty