Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson pays tribute to police officer killed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to PC Andrew Harper who was killed while attending a reported burglary.
PC Harper, of Thames Valley Police, died at about 23.30 BST on Thursday in Berkshire.
Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the police officer. The force said the males were aged between 13 and 30.
-
16 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window