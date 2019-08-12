Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool to north Wales: Up close with a county line
The National Crime Agency says they are seeing increases in the "scale and scope of the threat" from county lines.
County lines is where urban drug gangs expand their markets for crack cocaine and heroin into smaller towns.
They often exploit teenagers as drug runners and vulnerable addicts to provide flats to deal from - a process called cuckooing.
BBC News heard from an officer who said he didn't arrest for class A drug possession in order to safeguard vulnerable children faster.
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window