'Stop and search works' - Priti Patel

Video

Home Secretary Priti Patel has spoken to the BBC about government plans to expand stop and search powers.

A pilot scheme allowing police to stop and search someone when they believe a crime may - rather than will - be committed, will be extended to all 43 forces across England and Wales

She said: "Stop and search works. We hear again and again from police that (they) need to be empowered."

Last month, the government also pledged to recruit 20,000 extra police officers.

