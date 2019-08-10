'We hope you find Nora'
Video

Missing Nora Quoirin's mother Meabh thanks search teams in Malaysia

The mother of missing teenager Nora Quoirin has thanked search teams looking for her daughter in the Malaysian jungle.

Meabh Quoirin said she was grateful for the dedication and expertise being shown.

The 15-year-old, who has special needs, was last seen at the Dusan holiday resort on Sunday.

