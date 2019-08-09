Media player
Search for Nora Quoirin: Mother's voice played through loudspeaker in Malaysian jungle
The voice of the mother of a British teenager missing in a Malaysian jungle has been played out through a loudspeaker in the search for her.
The 15-year-old, who has special needs, went missing from the Dusan resort south of Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
Nora's mother, Meabh, can be heard on the loudspeaker recording saying: "Nora darling, Nora I love you, Mum is here."
09 Aug 2019
