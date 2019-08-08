Debbie Makki: We were treated like criminals

Video

The mother of stabbed Manchester schoolboy Yousef Makki says victims should get more support in court, saying the trial process made her family feel “like criminals.”

Debbie Makki says they were made to sit in the public gallery and had to share corridors and bathrooms with the boy accused of killing Yousef.

She also says the family were given no warning before a video of Yousef dying was played in court.

A 17 year old admitted killing Yousef but said he acted in self-defence. He was cleared of murder and manslaughter but was jailed for possession of a knife.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.