BA delays leave wedding party stranded
Alex Brayson and Chloe Thompson are due to get married on Saturday. They were flying with 25 family members from Newcastle but got stuck on the runway, missing their flight to Venice and the connecting flight to Slovenia for their ceremony.
Chloe and her mother, Anne-Marie, spoke to the BBC.
British Airways has apologised for the disruption caused by an IT glitch which led to the cancellation of more than 100 flights, and delayed another 200.
It has said customers on short-haul services from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City can rebook another day.
07 Aug 2019
