Female knife possession: 'My boyfriend bought me knives'
In England, there has been a 73% increase in knife possession cases involving women over the past five years. Some 1,509 offences were recorded in 2018.
Youth workers say many of those who carry knives are manipulated by men or working as couriers for gangs.
Louise Ann and Theresa explain how they came into contact with the weapon.
08 Aug 2019
