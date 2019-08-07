British Airways passengers face long queues
Holidaymakers travelling with British Airways are facing long queues at airports due to delays and cancellations.

It comes after an IT glitch caused problems with checking in online.

Long queues were seen at Heathrow Airport, where 81 flights were cancelled.

BA said it is reverting to manual systems for check-in at airports.

