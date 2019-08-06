'London Bridge inquest was torture for families'

Video

The partner of one of the people killed in the London Bridge attack has called for legal aid to be given to victims' families for representation at inquests.

Kirsty Boden was stabbed when she went to help restaurant waiter Alexandre Pigeard in the June 2017 attack.

Her partner, James Hodder, told the Victoria Derbyshire programme he wants legal aid for families, after describing his own experience as "torture".

The government said representation was "not necessary in all cases".

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said the inquest process was a fact-finding, not adversarial, exercise.