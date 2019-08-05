Smoke-filled BA plane lands in Spain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Smoke-filled British Airways plane lands in Spain
A British Airways plane has been evacuated shortly after landing in Valencia, eastern Spain.
The airline confirmed there was an "incident" on flight BA422 from London Heathrow to the Spanish city.
Passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick, from Glasgow, said a "horrible white acrid" smoke filled the cabin about 10 minutes before it was scheduled to land.
BA added that staff were assisting customers in the airport terminal.
-
05 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window