Smoke-filled BA plane lands in Spain

A British Airways plane has been evacuated shortly after landing in Valencia, eastern Spain.

The airline confirmed there was an "incident" on flight BA422 from London Heathrow to the Spanish city.

Passenger Gayle Fitzpatrick, from Glasgow, said a "horrible white acrid" smoke filled the cabin about 10 minutes before it was scheduled to land.

BA added that staff were assisting customers in the airport terminal.

  • 05 Aug 2019
