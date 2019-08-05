The TENA advert facing criticism from nurses
The advert facing criticism from nurses for 'normalising' incontinence

An advert by TENA has been criticised by the Royal College of Nursing for "normalising" incontinence after childbirth.

The advert depicts a young mother - played by an actress - wearing the brand's black incontinence pants, with her baby in a cot next to her.

She says: "I knew being a mum would have a few surprises... nobody mentioned incontinence though".

