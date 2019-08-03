Repair work continues at Whaley Bridge dam
Whaley Bridge dam: Work to prevent collapse continues

Work to prevent a dam in Derbyshire from bursting is continuing.

The water level at Toddbrook Reservoir near Whaley Bridge has been reduced, but the risk of collapse remains at a "critical level".

Firefighters are pumping water from the reservoir, and sandbags are still being dropped by an RAF helicopter.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for the area on Sunday for thunderstorms and possible flooding.

  • 03 Aug 2019
