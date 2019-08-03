Repair work continues at Whaley Bridge dam

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Whaley Bridge dam: Work to prevent collapse continues
Work to prevent a dam in Derbyshire from bursting is continuing.
The water level at Toddbrook Reservoir near Whaley Bridge has been reduced, but the risk of collapse remains at a "critical level".
Firefighters are pumping water from the reservoir, and sandbags are still being dropped by an RAF helicopter.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for the area on Sunday for thunderstorms and possible flooding.
This video has no commentary
-
03 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window