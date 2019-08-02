'I flew over the dam and it looks pretty scary'

Media player
Whaley Bridge dam: Johnson talks to residents
Boris Johnson has been visiting people evacuated from their homes as efforts continue to repair a damaged reservoir that threatens to flood their Derbyshire town.
The prime minister spoke to Whaley Bridge residents at the evacuation point, Chapel-en-le-Frith High School.
- Read more: Boris Johnson visits 'dodgy but stable' dam
02 Aug 2019
