'I'm a walking crime scene'

A woman conceived by rape wants her father brought to justice in a so-called "victimless prosecution", in one of the first cases of its kind, the BBC has learned.

"Vicky" says her mother was under the age of consent when a family friend she claims was in his 30s raped her.

She says her birth is proof of the crime and wants DNA testing to convict her father of statutory rape.

