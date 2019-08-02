Breaking the taboo...

Video

A charity says paying for sex is a choice for disabled people, but shouldn't be the only option. Enhance the UK has told the BBC more needs to be done to normalise sex among those living with a disability.

Disability blogger Alex Squires has paid for sex in the past. The 29-year-old says a long-term relationship is his preference, but that he "doesn't have the same opportunities as able-bodied people".

Meanwhile, Marianne, a sex worker from Portsmouth who specialises in disabled clients, says it's about "normal and natural" physical contact.

