'Biblical' floods in Poynton, Cheshire
North West flooding 'biblical' in Poynton, Cheshire

Days of heavy rain has caused severe flooding in the North West and North East of England.

A major incident was declared at Poynton in Cheshire on Wednesday night and residents were evacuated to nearby Wilmslow.

BBC Radio Manchester's Anna Jameson and local resident Jo Deahl describe the damage.

  • 01 Aug 2019
