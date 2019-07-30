Media player
'I stepped in to stop homophobic Pride rant'
Police are investigating suspected homophobic abuse after footage of a woman shouting "shame on you, you shameless people" at a Pride march was shared online.
Steve Proctor, a steward at the event, tried to steer marchers away from the incident.
He speaks to the Victoria Derbyshire programme.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
30 Jul 2019
