'We faced death threats for playing punk'
Fighting death threats for playing the music they love

Female or LGBT+ musicians and fans can often face discrimination in the punk scene.

In response, Punka, a queer punk night was set up in Bristol to give them a safe space to enjoy the music without intimidation.

The event's organiser says he wants to make diverse line-ups his priority.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

  • 10 Aug 2019
