Mum of teenage millionaire Fortnite gamer: 'We've had a nightmare...I've thrown an Xbox out'
Lisa Dallman's fifteen year old son Jaden Ashman has just won half of $2.25 million (£1,817,000) in the Fortnite World Cup finals.

She says her son isn't very materialistic and will probably be happy to spend the money on eating takeaways while he plays his beloved games.

  • 28 Jul 2019
