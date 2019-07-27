Media player
Trump and Johnson discuss 'substantial' US-UK trade agreement
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the UK's prime minister in the pair's first phone call since Mr Johnson took office on Wednesday.
Mr Trump said Mr Johnson was "a friend of mine" and a "good guy".
He also said in the phone call, the pair discussed a "substantial" trade agreement between the two countries.
Mr Trump said the UK's membership in the EU had previously "impeded" US-UK trade.
27 Jul 2019
