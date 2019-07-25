Media player
Arsenal star confronts carjackers in London
Two Premier League footballers have been involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang in a London street.
Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted, the club confirmed, but both escaped uninjured.
Footage on social media appears to show Kolasinac chasing the robbers in Platts Lane, near Golders Green, at about 17:00 BST.
Arsenal said in a statement: "We have been in contact with both players and they are fine."
