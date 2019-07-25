Media player
Europe heatwave: From pool parties to heatwave horrors
Temperature records have been broken in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands for the second day in a row, as hot air pushes up from North Africa.
Lingen in north-west Germany hit almost 41C for the first time ever and Paris also registered an all-time high for the city: 42.4C degrees, breaking a record set over 70 years ago.
25 Jul 2019
