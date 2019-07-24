Rees-Mogg learns of new job from political editor
Jacob Rees-Mogg learns of new role from Laura Kuenssberg

Jacob Rees-Mogg found out about his new role in Boris Johnson's government from BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

The MP for North East Somerset was made Leader of the House of Commons.

