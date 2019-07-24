Protesters try to block Johnson's motorcade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Environmental protesters attempt to block Boris Johnson's motorcade
Greenpeace protesters attempted to stop the motorcade carrying Boris Johnson to Buckingham Palace, where he is to meet the Queen and officially become the new prime minister.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-49102534/environmental-protesters-attempt-to-block-boris-johnson-s-motorcadeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window