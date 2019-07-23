Tom Watson's 'regret' over Carl Beech case

Video

Deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has told the BBC that he met Carl Beech, who was convicted on Monday of lying about sexual abuse claims, to offer him reassurance on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.

He said there is "absolutely no way" he applied pressure "improperly" on the then home secretary, Theresa May, and the then Met Police commissioner, Bernard Hogan-Howe, to act on Beech's allegations.

Beech was convicted on Monday of lying about his abuse claims against a number of high profile names from politics, the military and the intelligence agencies.

Mr Watson has been accused of encouraging Beech, and of interfering in a police investigation.

Scotland Yard says it cannot currently find any record of a conversation between the Met and Tom Watson on Carl Beech.

Mr Watson spoke to the BBC's Home Affairs correspondent June Kelly.