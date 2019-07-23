Johnson's first speech as Tory party leader - in full

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson speech: In full
Boris Johnson has set out his stall after he beat Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
The former London mayor, who will become prime minister tomorrow, vowed to energise the country.
Outgoing prime minister Theresa May congratulated Mr Johnson, promising him her "full support from the back benches".
Live coverage from BBC News.
-
23 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window