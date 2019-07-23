Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership ballot result announced
As Theresa May prepares to leave Downing Street, the Conservative Party chooses her successor.
Live coverage from the BBC News Channel.
23 Jul 2019
