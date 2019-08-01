'I have the right to say this is where I belong'

Video

Jazz artist Bumi Thomas was born in Glasgow in 1983, but now faces deportation after the Home Office said she had no right to remain in the UK.

A law change, six months after Bumi was born, affected the automatic citizenship rights of children born in the UK to parents from the Commonwealth.

Her parents were unaware they had to fill in a naturalisation form and thought Bumi was a citizen like her older sister, who was born before the law was enacted.

Bumi has appealed against the decision, with her case set to be heard in October 2019.

She spoke to the BBC about finding out she wasn't a citizen, and her battle to be British.

Video Journalist: Fahima Abdulrahman

Additional filming: Sam Everett