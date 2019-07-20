Iran views tanker seizure as 'tit-for-tat' - Hunt
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said Iran views its seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf as a "tit-for-tat" move, in response to the detention of an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar.

But Mr Hunt insisted "nothing could be further from the truth".

The Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday in a key shipping route in the Gulf.

