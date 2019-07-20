Iran views tanker seizure as 'tit-for-tat' - Hunt

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tanker seizure: Jeremy Hunt says Iran views situation as 'tit-for-tat'
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has said Iran views its seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf as a "tit-for-tat" move, in response to the detention of an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar.
But Mr Hunt insisted "nothing could be further from the truth".
The Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday in a key shipping route in the Gulf.
-
20 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-49060011/tanker-seizure-jeremy-hunt-says-iran-views-situation-as-tit-for-tatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window