How far would you move to get social housing?

Video

With a shortage of social housing in London, many homeless families are being offered homes hundreds of miles away.

Lavine chose to stay in London, but that means her family must live in her mum’s one-bedroom flat, while Ashleigh felt she had no choice but to move to Halifax in Yorkshire, to a town she’d never seen.

Now Ashleigh has used her experience to start Mums on a Mission, a support group that helps mothers through the fear and uncertainty of moving area.