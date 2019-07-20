How far would you move to get housing?

Video

With a shortage of social housing in London, many homeless families are being offered home hundreds of miles away from home.

Lavine chose to stay in London – but this means her family lives in her mum’s one-bedroom flat, while Ashleigh felt she had no choice but to move to Halifax in Yorkshire, to a town she’d never seen.

