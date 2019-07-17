Media player
Westminster car crash: Salih Khater guilty of attempted murder
30-year-old Salih Khater from Birmingham was found guilty of attempted murder at the Old Bailey after a jury found he deliberately drove his car at cyclists and police officers near the Houses of Parliament in August 2018.
17 Jul 2019
