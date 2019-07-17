London Bridge attacks
London Bridge attacks: Unseen footage from the scene

For the first time, the BBC can show footage of the moment unarmed officers and members of the public came face to face with the three London Bridge attackers. The BBC's Home Affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford reports.

