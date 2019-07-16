Media player
London bridge officers stopped 'murderous attack'
London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick has welcomed the London Bridge attack inquest.
The findings concluded that the three London Bridge attackers, who killed eight people in 2017, were lawfully killed by police.
The police commissioner said the officers who stopped the attack should take "great pride".
Read more: London Bridge attackers lawfully killed.
16 Jul 2019
