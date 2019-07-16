'Choosing my new voice'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Choosing the woman who will be my new voice
When Rose Brown was aged 12, she was hit by a drink driver and left unable to walk or talk.
Now aged 20, she has been given the opportunity to create a bespoke digital voice to transform her ability to communicate.
Reporter Claire Jones has been to meet her.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
16 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window