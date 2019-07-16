'Choosing my new voice'
Choosing the woman who will be my new voice

When Rose Brown was aged 12, she was hit by a drink driver and left unable to walk or talk.

Now aged 20, she has been given the opportunity to create a bespoke digital voice to transform her ability to communicate.

Reporter Claire Jones has been to meet her.

