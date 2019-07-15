Hunt hopes to find way to save Iran deal

Media player
Jeremy Hunt hopes to find way to save Iran nuclear deal
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says there is a "small window" to save the Iran nuclear deal, as he launches a fresh bid to ease tensions in the Gulf.
Mr Hunt, who is meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels, says the deal is not dead "yet".
15 Jul 2019
