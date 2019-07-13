Trump: 'I wish the British ambassador well'

Media player
Donald Trump praises British ambassador Sir Kim Darroch
US President Donald Trump has reacted to the resignation of the UK's ambassador to Washington.
Sir Kim Darroch stood down after confidential emails emerged in which he described Mr Trump's administration as "clumsy and inept".
Mr Trump had called Sir Kim "a very stupid guy" in a series of tweets on Tuesday - but on Friday, the president said he wished him well.
13 Jul 2019
